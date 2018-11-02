Banco Macro (BMA) Shares Up 8.6%

Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) shot up 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.41 and last traded at $48.52. 528,790 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 385,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.69.

A number of research firms have commented on BMA. Santander cut Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Macro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut Banco Macro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $477.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.92 million. Banco Macro had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 26.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Banco Macro by 202.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Macro by 4.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Macro by 13.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Banco Macro by 96.5% during the third quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Banco Macro by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.