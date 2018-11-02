Banco de Chile (BCH) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th.

NYSE BCH traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.50. 44 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,147. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $79.60 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50.

Banco de Chile’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Friday, November 23rd. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, October 23rd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, November 21st.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $736.27 million during the quarter. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 17.90%. Analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 3,195.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 47.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 305.2% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporate clients, large companies, and small and medium-sized companies in Chile and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts; personal, car, and mortgage loans; credit cards; credit lines; and investment products, such as fixed-term, automatic renewal, and tax benefit deposits, as well as stocks, portfolio management, voluntary retirement savings/mutual funds, foreign currency, and fixed income investment products.

