Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 90.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,739,478 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245,759 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Banco Bradesco worth $33,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,727,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,713,000 after acquiring an additional 307,372 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 375,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 165,720 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,206,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after acquiring an additional 138,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 490.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,421,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,372,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 682,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBD opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Banco Bradesco SA has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.62%.

BBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Santander upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

