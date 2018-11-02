Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,727,783 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,372 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.12% of Banco Bradesco worth $54,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 20.1% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 165,169,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,133,886,000 after purchasing an additional 27,683,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 23.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,233,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,386 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 9.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,424,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192,725 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 11.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,509,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 10.8% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 16,110,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 8th. Santander raised Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

NYSE BBD opened at $9.76 on Friday. Banco Bradesco SA has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.62%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

