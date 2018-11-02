Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) Given a €4.50 Price Target by Cfra Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) received a €4.50 ($5.23) price objective from Cfra in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Cfra’s target price indicates a potential downside of 32.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.65) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.40 ($8.60) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.30 ($8.49) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.43 ($7.48).

BME BBVA opened at €6.65 ($7.73) on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 12 month high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

