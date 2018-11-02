Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (VWO)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,414 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd comprises approximately 2.2% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd were worth $41,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 17,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 42,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

