Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Lowered to Hold at B. Riley

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was downgraded by research analysts at B. Riley to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.90.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.65 million, a P/E ratio of -99.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 102.5% during the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 640,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 324,000 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 377.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 72,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 57,537 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 38.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 39,370 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 49.5% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 92,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 30,694 shares during the period. 3.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products worldwide. The company provides motive power products, including FCveloCity-9SSL and FCveloCity-1020ACS fuel cell stacks, as well as FCveloCity modules for material handling, bus, commercial vehicle, and light rail applications.

