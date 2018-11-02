B. Riley Raises KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Price Target to $123.00

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for KLA-Tencor’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $9.45 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.56 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KLAC. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA-Tencor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised KLA-Tencor from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLA-Tencor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.54.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.31. The stock had a trading volume of 45,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.57. KLA-Tencor has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.62.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 93.99% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $151,215.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,982.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 649 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $75,556.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,880 shares of company stock valued at $6,075,839. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 28,933.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 24,015 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 17.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 37.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 858,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,272,000 after acquiring an additional 235,296 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 16.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in KLA-Tencor during the third quarter worth about $2,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

