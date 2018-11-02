AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AZRX. Oppenheimer set a $6.00 price objective on AzurRx BioPharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

AZRX traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.32. 15,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,805. AzurRx BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the second quarter valued at about $417,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners raised its holdings in AzurRx BioPharma by 66.3% during the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 137,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 54,697 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the second quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the second quarter valued at about $1,782,000. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

