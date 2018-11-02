Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $724,000 Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 176,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $45.45.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

