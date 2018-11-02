Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HII. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 59.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $325,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth about $181,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 43.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth about $31,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $69,874.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HII opened at $223.98 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $201.91 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.21 by $1.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HII shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.33.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

