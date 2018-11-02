AXT (AXTI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

AXT (NASDAQ: AXTI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/1/2018 – AXT was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/1/2018 – AXT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

11/1/2018 – AXT was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/1/2018 – AXT had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $8.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – AXT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

10/18/2018 – AXT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

10/16/2018 – AXT was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/12/2018 – AXT was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/7/2018 – AXT was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ AXTI traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,199. The firm has a market cap of $252.08 million, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. AXT Inc has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $28.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.14 million. AXT had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 13.51%. AXT’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXT Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AXT by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,273,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after buying an additional 82,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AXT by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,653,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,706,000 after acquiring an additional 172,795 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in AXT by 14.2% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,679,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,842,000 after acquiring an additional 209,075 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AXT by 10.9% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 155,164 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in AXT by 27.6% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,142,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 246,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It manufactures semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, lasers, military wireless RF amplifiers, infrared motion control, and infrared thermal imaging products.

