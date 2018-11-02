AxoGen (AXGN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AxoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $38.25 on Friday. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -123.39 and a beta of -0.39.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. AxoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.89 per share, with a total value of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,304.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AxoGen by 844.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in AxoGen by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

