AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,401,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,616 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.01% of AvalonBay Communities worth $240,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVB. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 71.0% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 764,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,437,000 after acquiring an additional 317,360 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2,671.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,659,000 after buying an additional 239,222 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,092,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,600,000 after buying an additional 232,456 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,329.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 218,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,606,000 after buying an additional 203,479 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at $33,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVB opened at $175.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $152.65 and a 52-week high of $188.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.33.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.87). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $575.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.21%.

In related news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.20, for a total transaction of $1,311,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. ValuEngine upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.50.

As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 287 apartment communities containing 84,043 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and 16 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

