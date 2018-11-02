AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in AutoZone by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in AutoZone by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Andrew Mckenna sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $747.15, for a total transaction of $2,241,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,436.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 23,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.06, for a total transaction of $18,487,422.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,578,315.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,100 shares of company stock valued at $42,620,840 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AZO opened at $745.87 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $576.13 and a fifty-two week high of $797.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $18.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.92 by $0.62. AutoZone had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 99.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 58.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $830.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $779.00 to $775.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoZone to $880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $784.77.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

