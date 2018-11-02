Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (APR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.75 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$11.00 price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

APR.UN stock opened at C$10.31 on Monday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52-week low of C$9.87 and a 52-week high of C$11.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The objectives of the REIT are to provide Unitholders with stable, predictable and growing monthly cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets in order to maximize long-term Unitholder value, and expand the REIT’s asset base while also increasing its Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) per Unit, including through accretive acquisitions.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.