Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.3% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.69.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $107.61 and a one year high of $153.51. The company has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.17% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.78, for a total value of $166,189.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,071.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael C. Eberhard sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,270,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,919 shares of company stock worth $2,351,933 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

