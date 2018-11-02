Augur Trading Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One Augur token can now be purchased for $14.43 or 0.00228142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Koinex. During the last seven days, Augur has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a total market cap of $158.74 million and $2.16 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007273 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015504 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00150698 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00252240 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $627.49 or 0.09920049 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012918 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, ChaoEX, Livecoin, Bitsane, Upbit, CoinTiger, DragonEX, Bitbns, Poloniex, GOPAX, BX Thailand, LATOKEN, Bithumb, BitBay, Ethfinex, Kraken, Zebpay, Liqui, Cobinhood, Koinex, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Binance, ABCC, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Gate.io, IDEX, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

