AtriCure (ATRC) Announces Earnings Results

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. AtriCure updated its FY18 guidance to ($0.74)-($0.69) EPS.
NASDAQ:ATRC traded down $2.46 on Friday, reaching $30.08. 12,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 0.17. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $36.49.
In other AtriCure news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $121,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,787,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ATRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.
AtriCure Company Profile
AtriCure, Inc provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery.
Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.