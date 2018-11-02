athenahealth (ATHN) Given a $138.00 Price Target by Leerink Swann Analysts

Leerink Swann set a $138.00 price target on athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MED lowered their price objective on shares of athenahealth to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of athenahealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of athenahealth from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $134.00) on shares of athenahealth in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of athenahealth to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.79.

Get athenahealth alerts:

Shares of athenahealth stock traded down $3.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.20. 912,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 78.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. athenahealth has a 1-year low of $116.77 and a 1-year high of $163.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.77 million. athenahealth had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 14.71%. athenahealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that athenahealth will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Haley sold 2,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $280,414.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,912.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,654 shares of company stock worth $340,770. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATHN. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in athenahealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of athenahealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of athenahealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of athenahealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of athenahealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

athenahealth Company Profile

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for athenahealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for athenahealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.