Atento (ATTO) Given a $14.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Barrington Research set a $14.00 price target on Atento (NYSE:ATTO) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atento from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atento from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Atento from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of Atento stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $6.44. 52,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,185. Atento has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $466.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.14.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Atento had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Atento will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Atento during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Atento by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,105,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 190,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Atento by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 486,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 167,174 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Atento by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 78,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Atento by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 73,183 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

