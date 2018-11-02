AstroNova (ALOT) & Hauppauge Digital (HAUP) Head to Head Analysis

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) and Hauppauge Digital (OTCMKTS:HAUP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AstroNova and Hauppauge Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AstroNova $113.40 million 1.21 $3.28 million $0.63 31.46 Hauppauge Digital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AstroNova has higher revenue and earnings than Hauppauge Digital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.4% of AstroNova shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of AstroNova shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Hauppauge Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AstroNova and Hauppauge Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AstroNova 3.20% 8.08% 4.41% Hauppauge Digital N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

AstroNova has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hauppauge Digital has a beta of -0.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AstroNova and Hauppauge Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AstroNova 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hauppauge Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

AstroNova pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Hauppauge Digital does not pay a dividend. AstroNova pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

AstroNova beats Hauppauge Digital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M). The Product Identification segment offers tabletop and work cell-ready digital color label printers; specialty OEM printing systems; and labels, tags, inks, toner, and thermal transfer ribbons under the QuickLabel brand. This segment also offers T2-C, an inkjet table top label press; T2, a parent of the T2-C; T4 for print, die cut, and lamination; and T3, a customizable label production and finishing press under the TrojanLabel brand. In addition, this segment sells various specialized software used to operate the printers and presses, design labels, and manage printing on an automated basis. It serves chemicals, cosmetics, food and beverage, medical products, pharmaceuticals, and other industries, as well as brand owners, label converters, commercial printers, and packaging manufacturers. The T&M segment offers visual data from local and networked data streams and sensors; a range of hardware and software products under the AstroNova T&M brand; Daxus portable data acquisition systems; TMX high-speed data acquisition systems; DDX100 SmartCorder portable data acquisition systems; EV-500, a digital strip chart recording system; PTA-45B cockpit printers; and ToughWriter, Miltope, and RITEC branded airborne printers. Its AstroNova airborne printers are used in flight decks, as well as military, commercial, and business aircraft cabins; and ToughSwitch Ethernet switches used in military aircraft and vehicles. The company was formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc. and changed its name to AstroNova, Inc. in May 2016. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in West Warwick, Rhode Island.

Hauppauge Digital Company Profile

Hauppauge Digital Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various consumer electronic hardware and software products that link TV and other video delivery technologies to personal computers and mobile devices. The company offers TV receivers and tuners, including Broadway that connects to a TV signal and then transmits that TV signal through a Wi-Fi network or the Internet; digital TV receivers and hybrid analog/digital TV receivers, which enable a PC user to watch digital television in a resizable window on a PC or laptop screen; PCTV systems TV tuner products that allow users to view television programming on their computers; and analog TV tuners. It also provides video recorder products, such as USB-Live2, a standard definition video recorder used to record video tapes and other types of video into a PC; HD PVR 2, a kit for gamers to record high definition videos; HD PVR, a high-definition video recorder for making compressed video recordings, as well as to record old home video tapes into an AVCHD format; and Colossus to record high definition video from a cable TV or satellite set top box. In addition, the company offers other software products comprising WinTV application, a PC based TV watching, pause, and recoding application; WinTV Extend software product, a PC based Internet video server that streams live TV or other video content to remote devices; Impact video capture board for PC based video conferencing and video capture in industrial applications; MediaMVP-HD, a Linux-based digital media device that link TV sets and PCs; and MediaMVP to watch and listen to PC-based videos, music, and pictures on a TV set through a home network, as well as provides an on-TV-screen display of media directory listings. The company sells its products through retailers, PC manufacturers, and distributors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Hauppauge Digital Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

