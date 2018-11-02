Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Stake in Model N Inc (MODN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 446,061 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,070,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.43% of Model N as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in Model N by 0.4% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 726,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Model N by 20.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Model N by 3.2% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 146,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Model N by 31.1% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Model N by 153.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MODN stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Model N Inc has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Model N had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The firm had revenue of $39.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.28 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Model N Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Model N currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences, technology, and manufacturing companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High Tech, and Revenue Cloud. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

