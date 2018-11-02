Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $7.61 Million in Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Stock

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 160,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,607,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 22,404,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,265,194,000 after purchasing an additional 946,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,515,088 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,102,017,000 after acquiring an additional 383,002 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,384,188 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $191,105,000 after acquiring an additional 180,301 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,882 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $152,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,303,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $109,081,000 after acquiring an additional 480,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP James J. Murphy sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $28,809.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,423.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Luczo sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $1,939,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,636,648 shares of company stock worth $239,240,175 and sold 46,086 shares worth $2,529,660. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STX shares. BidaskClub lowered Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Seagate Technology to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

STX stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.70.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

