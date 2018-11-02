Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 56.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $256.03 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $200.68 and a one year high of $302.76. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.19. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 5th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 93.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTN. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie upgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.11.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total transaction of $101,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kirsten A. Lynch sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $2,388,058.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,112,661.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

