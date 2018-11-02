Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 19.23% and a negative net margin of 17.14%.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 43,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,815. The firm has a market cap of $93.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.15. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $5.58.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a $6.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

