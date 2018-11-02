Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (APWC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.17

Shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Asia Pacific Wire & Cable alerts:

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $111.24 million during the quarter. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC)

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Thailand, the People's Republic of China, Singapore, Australia, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. It offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.