Ashtead Group (AHT) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,500

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its price target reduced by HSBC from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($28.09) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,432.14 ($31.78).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

LON AHT opened at GBX 2,037 ($26.62) on Monday. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,476 ($19.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,185 ($28.55).

In other Ashtead Group news, insider Ian Sutcliffe purchased 13,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,794 ($23.44) per share, with a total value of £249,958.02 ($326,614.43).

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.