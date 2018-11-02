Ashford (AINC) Announces Earnings Results

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.89, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $41.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.56 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 23.28% and a negative net margin of 11.73%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.00. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,497. Ashford has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $111.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford by 27.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford in the third quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford by 78.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford by 141.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford by 442.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on AINC. B. Riley raised Ashford from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Ashford from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

