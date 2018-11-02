Arrow Electronics (ARW) Updates FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.80-8.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.66-29.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.54 billion.Arrow Electronics also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.46-2.62 EPS.

ARW traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.98. 1,253,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $64.04 and a 1 year high of $87.26.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.00.

In related news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $346,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,678. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $156,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,575.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

