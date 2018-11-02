Array Biopharma (ARRY) Stock Price Up 7.7% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) rose 7.7% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $16.55 and last traded at $16.20. Approximately 6,553,317 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 2,932,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. Array Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 80.00% and a negative net margin of 66.77%. The business had revenue of $56.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Array Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Array Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Array Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Array Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

In other news, insider Victor Sandor sold 9,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $148,986.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jason Haddock sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $278,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,670.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,687 shares of company stock valued at $693,066 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,578,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,048,000 after buying an additional 2,006,894 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,390,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,271,000 after buying an additional 787,460 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 200,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 30,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 207,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Array Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARRY)

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

