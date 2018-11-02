ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) Position Boosted by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,147 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of ArQule worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARQL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ArQule by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,389,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,806,000 after buying an additional 3,289,226 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ArQule by 141.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,175,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,660 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ArQule by 14.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,860,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after purchasing an additional 363,510 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ArQule in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,943,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of ArQule by 42.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

ARQL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.85.

ARQL opened at $3.93 on Friday. ArQule, Inc. has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $455.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArQule, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. It offers Derazantinib (ARQ 087), a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family that is in a registration trial in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions.

