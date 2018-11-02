ArQule (ARQL) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.17–0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $24-25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.66 million.

Several research firms have commented on ARQL. Roth Capital set a $7.00 price target on ArQule and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut ArQule from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut ArQule from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut ArQule from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on ArQule and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.85.

ARQL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,215,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.15. ArQule has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $7.21.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ArQule will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ArQule stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 405.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,324 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.22% of ArQule worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. It offers Derazantinib (ARQ 087), a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family that is in a registration trial in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions.

