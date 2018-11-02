ArQule (ARQL) Given a $7.00 Price Target at B. Riley

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) has been given a $7.00 target price by B. Riley in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 86.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARQL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.85.

Get ArQule alerts:

ArQule stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 674,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,273. ArQule has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $7.21. The company has a market cap of $455.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ArQule will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ArQule by 156.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,389,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,806,000 after buying an additional 3,289,226 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArQule by 141.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,175,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,660 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArQule by 14.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,860,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after purchasing an additional 363,510 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of ArQule in the second quarter valued at $11,943,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of ArQule by 42.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. It offers Derazantinib (ARQ 087), a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family that is in a registration trial in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for ArQule Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArQule and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.