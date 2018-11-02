Aroundtown SA (AT1) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €8.60 ($10.00).

AT1 has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €8.90 ($10.35) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.70 ($10.12) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.20 ($9.53) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Aroundtown stock opened at €7.33 ($8.52) on Friday. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €4.10 ($4.77) and a 12 month high of €6.75 ($7.85).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company primarily in Germany and the Netherlands. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.