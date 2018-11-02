Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,065,202 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 17.9% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $105,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Live Your Vision LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Lara May & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 118,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $13,086,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 669,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,228,364.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 28,941 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $3,154,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 529,721 shares in the company, valued at $57,739,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 826,460 shares of company stock worth $90,058,992. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Griffin Securities raised their price target on Microsoft from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Microsoft to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.88.

MSFT opened at $105.92 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $80.70 and a 12 month high of $116.18. The company has a market capitalization of $798.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.30%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

