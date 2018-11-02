Armada Hoffler Properties Inc to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (AHH)

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Lykins now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Armada Hoffler Properties’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $28.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.38 million.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AHH. Bank of America raised their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armada Hoffler Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.

Shares of NYSE AHH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.99. 3,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a current ratio of 10.24. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 30.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with nearly four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

