Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. DA Davidson set a $18.00 price target on Armada Hoffler Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.45.

AHH stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 220,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 10.24 and a quick ratio of 12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.48. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.38 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 4.41%. On average, analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,691,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,698,000 after acquiring an additional 254,843 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,646,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,434,000 after acquiring an additional 373,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,198,000 after acquiring an additional 216,100 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 123,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 984,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,676,000 after acquiring an additional 104,491 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with nearly four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

