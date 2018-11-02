Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. DA Davidson set a $18.00 price target on Armada Hoffler Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.45.
AHH stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 220,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 10.24 and a quick ratio of 12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.48. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,691,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,698,000 after acquiring an additional 254,843 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,646,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,434,000 after acquiring an additional 373,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,198,000 after acquiring an additional 216,100 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 123,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 984,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,676,000 after acquiring an additional 104,491 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Armada Hoffler Properties
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with nearly four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
