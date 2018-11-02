Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,961 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.7% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chevron were worth $72,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Your Vision LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 308.0% during the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 566.9% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Chevron by 20,716.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 45.4% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $569,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $111.17 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $212.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.08%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.65.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

