Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in Entergy Co. (ETR)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Entergy were worth $11,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 1,320.4% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 402.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 200.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in Entergy by 65.7% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter valued at $178,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Donald W. Vinci sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $442,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles L. Rice, Jr. sold 5,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $476,848.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,381 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $83.01 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $71.95 and a one year high of $87.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.94. Entergy had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.04.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

