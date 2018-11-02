Arista Networks (ANET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21, Morningstar.com reports. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $563.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks updated its Q4 2018 guidance to EPS.

ANET stock traded up $16.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $257.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,090,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,645. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.47. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $192.75 and a 52 week high of $313.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $320.00 price objective on Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $275.00 price objective on Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective (up from $279.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $315.00 price objective on Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.91.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $2,521,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $526,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,466,527.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,737 shares of company stock valued at $63,805,710. 24.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 26.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,093,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,617,000 after acquiring an additional 227,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 509.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 243,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,678,000 after acquiring an additional 203,448 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 51.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 424,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,264,000 after acquiring an additional 144,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,805,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,399,000 after acquiring an additional 140,468 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 136,739.7% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 99,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,721,000 after acquiring an additional 99,820 shares during the period. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

