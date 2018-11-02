Arista Networks (ANET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21, Morningstar.com reports. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $563.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks updated its Q4 2018 guidance to EPS.
ANET stock traded up $16.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $257.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,090,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,645. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.47. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $192.75 and a 52 week high of $313.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.87.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $320.00 price objective on Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $275.00 price objective on Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective (up from $279.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $315.00 price objective on Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.91.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 26.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,093,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,617,000 after acquiring an additional 227,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 509.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 243,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,678,000 after acquiring an additional 203,448 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 51.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 424,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,264,000 after acquiring an additional 144,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,805,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,399,000 after acquiring an additional 140,468 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 136,739.7% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 99,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,721,000 after acquiring an additional 99,820 shares during the period. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
