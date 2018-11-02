Argus Trims Electronic Arts (EA) Target Price to $134.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Argus from $155.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the game software company’s stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “$146.56” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 31st. BidaskClub cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Electronic Arts to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.44. 634,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,306,739. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $89.12 and a 1-year high of $151.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 18.76%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $102,810.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,751.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,365,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,686,989.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,628,780 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 56,992 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.8% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 102,837 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $14,502,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 159.5% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 763 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,069 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.