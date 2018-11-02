Argus Lowers Facebook (FB) Price Target to $206.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price cut by Argus from $210.00 to $206.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Facebook from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Facebook from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities set a $206.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Facebook from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Facebook from $202.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.56.

Shares of FB traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.35. 21,234,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,806,836. Facebook has a 1 year low of $139.03 and a 1 year high of $218.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.42.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. Facebook had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 37.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 90,894 shares in the company, valued at $14,088,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David B. Fischer sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.39, for a total value of $392,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,416,282 shares of company stock valued at $603,782,983 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Facebook by 6.6% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 4,077 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.2% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 12,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 18.6% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

