Ardelyx (ARDX) Trading 10.2% Higher

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) traded up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $3.03. 503,093 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 437,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ardelyx from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 14.21 and a quick ratio of 14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 20,458 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 52,976 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells disruptive medicines for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States and Asia Pacific. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

