Arconic Inc (ARNC) Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2018 EPS estimates for Arconic in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Longbow Research lowered Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Arconic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price objective on Arconic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arconic in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Arconic has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Arconic’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 460.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,247,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,321,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $600,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,480 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,416,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,678,000 after acquiring an additional 559,644 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 970,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after acquiring an additional 542,252 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 699.3% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 504,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 441,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts, as well as various forged, extruded, and machined metal products.

