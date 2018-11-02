Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Position Reduced by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,063 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 408.7% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 71.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 2,206.7% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 741.4% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 100.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 9th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.36.

In other news, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph D. Taets sold 2,153 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $109,803.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,629,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $436,038 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $48.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

