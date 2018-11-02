ArcBest (ARCB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $826.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARCB traded up $5.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.89. 418,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $51.45.

Get ArcBest alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on ArcBest from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on ArcBest from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on ArcBest from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.