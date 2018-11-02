ARC Document Solutions (ARC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “ARC Document Solutions Inc. is a document solutions company providing business-to-business document management technology and services to the architectural, engineering and construction, or AEC industries. It also provides document management services to companies in non-AEC industries, such as technology, financial services, retail, entertainment, and food and hospitality. The Company provides services that include scanning, imaging, and managing black and white and color documents. ARC Document Solutions Inc., formerly known as American Reprographics Company, is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California. “

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARC. ValuEngine lowered ARC Document Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. B. Riley raised ARC Document Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARC Document Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

Shares of ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. ARC Document Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. ARC Document Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.94 million. Equities analysts forecast that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 258.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 913,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 658,615 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W lifted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 874,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,328,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 298,001 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $739,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. 61.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and operates 175 offsite service centers, which offers managed print service customers with the flexibility and overflow capacity during peak workloads.

Read More: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ARC Document Solutions (ARC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.