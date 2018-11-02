Aragon (ANT) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Aragon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00012275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, Bitfinex, Upbit and Bittrex. Aragon has a total market cap of $22.77 million and approximately $194,695.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aragon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00150111 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00253213 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $624.38 or 0.09778079 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,053,391 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Bitfinex, IDEX, Liqui, Upbit, AirSwap and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.