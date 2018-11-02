AquariusCoin (ARCO) Market Cap Tops $98,081.00

AquariusCoin (CURRENCY:ARCO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 2nd. AquariusCoin has a market capitalization of $98,081.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of AquariusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AquariusCoin has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One AquariusCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00110544 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000884 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,171.12 or 3.03076361 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000139 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004895 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00083675 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About AquariusCoin

AquariusCoin (ARCO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2016. AquariusCoin’s total supply is 1,990,457 coins. AquariusCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AquariusCoin’s official website is aquariuscoin.com

Buying and Selling AquariusCoin

AquariusCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AquariusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AquariusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AquariusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

